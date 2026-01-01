January 1 survival guide: Hangover foods from around the world

Kazakhstan and traditional food

In Kazakhstan, traditional food is often used to recover after celebrations. Kozhe, a fermented drink or soup made with barley or grains, helps rehydrate the body and restore nutrients. Sorpa, a hot meat broth cooked with vegetables, warms the body and improves circulation.

Kumis. Photo credit: Kazinform

Another well-known remedy is kumys, fermented mare’s milk. Rich in probiotics and electrolytes, it supports digestion, restores balance, and helps relieve hangover symptoms.

South Korea and haejang-guk

Seonji-guk, a type of haejang-guk. Photo сredit: SJ Yang

In South Korea, hangovers are treated seriously enough to have an entire category of food dedicated to them. Haejang-guk literally means soup to chase a hangover. There is no single recipe, as each region prepares its own version. Common ingredients include beef broth, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, radish, tofu, and sometimes ox blood or blood sausage. The soup is salty, rich, and filling, helping to rehydrate the body while providing protein and minerals.

Japan and umeboshi with warm soup

Umeboshi. Photo сredit: SEKIUCHI

In Japan, hangover relief often comes from simple foods. Umeboshi, a sour and salty pickled plum, is believed to aid digestion and reduce fatigue and is eaten with rice or mixed into hot water. Miso soup with clams is also popular, as the warm broth soothes the stomach and clams are thought to support the liver.

Persimmons. Photo сredit: Frank Schulenburg

Green tea is commonly drunk for gentle hydration and refreshment, while persimmons are eaten for their natural sugars and tannins, believed to help ease nausea after alcohol.

Mexico and chilaquiles

Chilaquiles. Photo сredit: Chris Woodrich

In Mexico, a hangover morning often begins with chilaquiles. This hearty dish is made from fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in red or green salsa and topped with eggs, cheese, cream, or beans. The combination of carbohydrates, fat, salt, and spice is believed to restore energy and wake up the senses. In coastal areas, seafood cocktails made with shrimp or oysters mixed with lime juice, tomato sauce, chili, and onions are also popular. The bold flavors are meant to shock the body back to life.

Türkiye and tripe soup

Tripe soup. Photo сredit: E4024

In Türkiye, one of the most traditional hangover cures is işkembe çorbası, or tripe soup. Made from cow stomach simmered for hours, it is served hot with garlic, vinegar, and chili flakes. The soup is heavy, sour, and warming, believed to calm the stomach and replenish strength after a night of drinking. Similar tripe soups are found across the Balkans and Eastern Europe, especially during winter holidays.

Eastern Europe and pickle brine

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

Across countries like Poland, Russia, and Ukraine, one of the simplest hangover remedies comes straight from the refrigerator. Pickle juice is consumed on its own or alongside pickled cucumbers or cabbage. The salty liquid helps replace lost electrolytes and stimulates appetite. It is often paired with soups like borscht or solyanka, which are also salty, sour, and served hot.

Brazil and coconut water

Photo credit: Crisco 1492 https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24629169

Coconut water is widely used to replenish fluids after a night of drinking. It contains natural antioxidants and electrolytes, especially potassium, which help restore hydration and support recovery.

China and rice porridge

In China, hangover remedies focus on gentle, warming foods. Rice congee is the most common choice. This thin rice porridge is easy to digest and helps calm the stomach after drinking. It is usually eaten plain or with light side dishes. Green tea and chrysanthemum tea are often drunk for hydration and to ease headaches.

