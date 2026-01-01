January 1 survival guide: Hangover foods from around the world
Fireworks have faded, messages are unread, and many people around the world are waking up with the same familiar symptoms headache, nausea, fatigue, and a strong vow to drink less next year. Across cultures, people turn to time tested meals and drinks believed to calm the stomach, restore energy, and bring the body back into balance. Here is how different countries traditionally deal with a hangover on the first morning of the year, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan and traditional food
In Kazakhstan, traditional food is often used to recover after celebrations. Kozhe, a fermented drink or soup made with barley or grains, helps rehydrate the body and restore nutrients. Sorpa, a hot meat broth cooked with vegetables, warms the body and improves circulation.
Another well-known remedy is kumys, fermented mare’s milk. Rich in probiotics and electrolytes, it supports digestion, restores balance, and helps relieve hangover symptoms.
South Korea and haejang-guk
In South Korea, hangovers are treated seriously enough to have an entire category of food dedicated to them. Haejang-guk literally means soup to chase a hangover. There is no single recipe, as each region prepares its own version. Common ingredients include beef broth, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, radish, tofu, and sometimes ox blood or blood sausage. The soup is salty, rich, and filling, helping to rehydrate the body while providing protein and minerals.
Japan and umeboshi with warm soup
In Japan, hangover relief often comes from simple foods. Umeboshi, a sour and salty pickled plum, is believed to aid digestion and reduce fatigue and is eaten with rice or mixed into hot water. Miso soup with clams is also popular, as the warm broth soothes the stomach and clams are thought to support the liver.
Green tea is commonly drunk for gentle hydration and refreshment, while persimmons are eaten for their natural sugars and tannins, believed to help ease nausea after alcohol.
Mexico and chilaquiles
In Mexico, a hangover morning often begins with chilaquiles. This hearty dish is made from fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in red or green salsa and topped with eggs, cheese, cream, or beans. The combination of carbohydrates, fat, salt, and spice is believed to restore energy and wake up the senses. In coastal areas, seafood cocktails made with shrimp or oysters mixed with lime juice, tomato sauce, chili, and onions are also popular. The bold flavors are meant to shock the body back to life.
Türkiye and tripe soup
In Türkiye, one of the most traditional hangover cures is işkembe çorbası, or tripe soup. Made from cow stomach simmered for hours, it is served hot with garlic, vinegar, and chili flakes. The soup is heavy, sour, and warming, believed to calm the stomach and replenish strength after a night of drinking. Similar tripe soups are found across the Balkans and Eastern Europe, especially during winter holidays.
Eastern Europe and pickle brine
Across countries like Poland, Russia, and Ukraine, one of the simplest hangover remedies comes straight from the refrigerator. Pickle juice is consumed on its own or alongside pickled cucumbers or cabbage. The salty liquid helps replace lost electrolytes and stimulates appetite. It is often paired with soups like borscht or solyanka, which are also salty, sour, and served hot.
Brazil and coconut water
Coconut water is widely used to replenish fluids after a night of drinking. It contains natural antioxidants and electrolytes, especially potassium, which help restore hydration and support recovery.
China and rice porridge
In China, hangover remedies focus on gentle, warming foods. Rice congee is the most common choice. This thin rice porridge is easy to digest and helps calm the stomach after drinking. It is usually eaten plain or with light side dishes. Green tea and chrysanthemum tea are often drunk for hydration and to ease headaches.
