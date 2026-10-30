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    Janibek Alimkhanuly reveals timeline for potential Canelo fight

    21:22, 30 October 2026

    Undefeated Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly has laid out ambitious plans for his move up to the super middleweight division, Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    Janibek Alimkhanuly
    Photo: Olympic.kz

    In a post on social media platform X, the former world middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) announced his intention to become the unified super middleweight world champion, sharing a picture featuring Mexican star Saul "Canelo" Álvarez alongside contender Christian Mbilli.

    The Kazakh fighter set a timeline for securing the division's top belts in 2027.

    "In January, I will hold the championship title in the super middleweight division," Alimkhanuly wrote, referring to the WBO belt. "In May, I want to fight the winner of this fight [Álvarez vs. Mbilli] and unify the title."

    Earlier, Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly began training for his first fight in a new weight division.

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