Janibek Alimkhanuly reveals timeline for potential Canelo fight

In a post on social media platform X, the former world middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) announced his intention to become the unified super middleweight world champion, sharing a picture featuring Mexican star Saul "Canelo" Álvarez alongside contender Christian Mbilli.

In January, I will hold the championship title in the super middleweight division. In May, I want to fight the winner of this fight and unify the title. https://t.co/X0HnrnFQXs — Janibek Alimkhanuly (@qazaqstyle) October 29, 2026

The Kazakh fighter set a timeline for securing the division's top belts in 2027.

"In January, I will hold the championship title in the super middleweight division," Alimkhanuly wrote, referring to the WBO belt. "In May, I want to fight the winner of this fight [Álvarez vs. Mbilli] and unify the title."

Earlier, Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly began training for his first fight in a new weight division.