Janibek Alimkhanuly reveals timeline for potential Canelo fight
Undefeated Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly has laid out ambitious plans for his move up to the super middleweight division, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In a post on social media platform X, the former world middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) announced his intention to become the unified super middleweight world champion, sharing a picture featuring Mexican star Saul "Canelo" Álvarez alongside contender Christian Mbilli.
In January, I will hold the championship title in the super middleweight division. In May, I want to fight the winner of this fight and unify the title. https://t.co/X0HnrnFQXs— Janibek Alimkhanuly (@qazaqstyle) October 29, 2026
The Kazakh fighter set a timeline for securing the division's top belts in 2027.
"In January, I will hold the championship title in the super middleweight division," Alimkhanuly wrote, referring to the WBO belt. "In May, I want to fight the winner of this fight [Álvarez vs. Mbilli] and unify the title."
Earlier, Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly began training for his first fight in a new weight division.