Jaguar Land Rover sales plunge amid US tariffs and cyberattack

Wholesale deliveries through the dealer network in October to December dropped by 43.3$% to 59.2 thousand vehicles. Retail sales declined by 25.1% to 79.6 thousand units, according to a company statement. The cyberattack that occurred in late August had a negative impact on the results.

Production facilities at the UK’s largest automaker returned to normal operations only by mid November, after which the company required additional time to restore global supply chains.

Financial performance was also affected by new US import duties, which reduced Jaguar Land Rover’s presence in the North American market. Retail sales there fell by nearly 40%, while wholesale deliveries dropped by about 65%.

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models accounted for nearly three quarters of total sales, or 74.3%. Jaguar Land Rover is part of the Indian industrial conglomerate Tata Motors.

