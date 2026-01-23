Jacob & Co unveils $1.5 mln Ambani-inspired timepiece

The watch, named Vantara, was launched on January 21, 2026. According to the company, its design reflects themes of wildlife conservation associated with the Vantara project.

“At the center of the dial, a hand-painted figurine of Anant Ambani anchors the scene, surrounded by finely detailed depictions of a lion and a Bengal tiger. Framed by a green camouflage motif crafted from demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires and white diamonds, Opera Vantara Green Camo brings artistry and intention together - one detail at a time,” a company social media post reads.

The watch is set with 397 gemstones weighing nearly 22 carats, including demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires and white diamonds, arranged to create layered visual depth. Jacob & Co. described the piece as “a story told in miniature,” highlighting its craftsmanship and symbolic storytelling.

