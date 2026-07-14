Jackie Chan arrives in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau for new film shoot

The selection of Mangistau region as one of the main filming sites for Jackie Chan’s upcoming blockbuster highlights the growing interest of the global film industry in Kazakhstan’s unique natural landscapes.

The world-famous Bozzhyra tract will serve as one of the main sites.

Photo credit: Mangistau region akimat

During his meeting with Jackie Chan, Mangistau region governor Nurdaulet Kilybay emphasized that participation in a project of this scale opens new opportunities for tourism development, investment attraction, international promotion of the region in the international arena.

In his turn, Jackie Chan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted that Mangistau’s landscapes possess unique cinematic potential, ensuring they will be a vivid part of the film.

As written before, production will take place in Kazakhstan from July to October 2026 under the helm of Kazakhstani director Robert Kun. The film is aimed at wide international distribution. The main filming locations will be Almaty, the Almaty region, and the Mangistau region.