Italy’s Marche Polytechnic University opens its branch in Taldykorgan

Attending the opening ceremony were Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, Zhetysu region governor Beibit Issabayev, Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu as well as state and public figures, the teaching staff of the Zhansugurov Zhetysu University,

Speaking to the participants, Science and Higher Education Minister Nurbek noted that the opening of the Marche Polytechnic University branch is to play an important part in the history of cooperation between higher education facilities of both nations.

In Zhetysu region, dual degree programs in Agricultural Science and Agricultural Sciences and Technologies specialties are being carried out. Agricultural greenhouse complexes especially need qualified agriculturalists and specialist with skills in digital technology. In this context, the opening of the branch is a concrete step towards achieving this goal, said the minister.

It was noted that the Marche Polytechnic University branch is set to offer educational programs in agriculture, food engineering, tourism, economy and digital technologies.

Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu, in turn, stressed: “The project is to give a new impetus to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy in the field of science and higher education”.

Earlier, it was reported seven foreign university branches are to open in Kazakhstan during the 2025/26 academic year.