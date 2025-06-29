7 foreign university branches to open in Kazakhstan

"Several foreign university branches are expected to open across Kazakhstan in the 2025–2026 academic year. In Astana, branches of MGIMO University, Cardiff University, and Coventry University will be opened at L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University. A branch of Gazi University will open in Shymkent, Woosong University in Turkistan, Anhalt University in Almaty, the Università Politecnica delle Marche in Taldykorgan, and Dong-Eui University in Kostanay," the ministry stated.

Under the directive of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, branches of leading foreign universities are being opened throughout the country. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education is actively strengthening international cooperation, broadening opportunities for students, and working to establish Kazakhstan as a key academic hub in Central Asia.

