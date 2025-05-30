Italy’s Giorgia Meloni describes Kazakh leader Tokayev as ‘pragmatic’

Thank you for the invitation, warm welcome and, indeed, such productive talks. I’d like to note that you are one of the pragmatic leaders I’ve ever met in my life, said Giorgia Meloni.

She said that “It’s helpful to have a conversation with a person who understands the delicacy of the current situation in such troubled times”.

The Italian Prime Minister hailed Italy-Kazakhstan bilateral relations as high-level ones, noting that "there is always room for improvement".

We recognized the key role of your country and the region as historic crossroads, connecting East and West, she concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday held expanded-format talks in Astana.