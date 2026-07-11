Italy to support agricultural mechanization in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Italian National Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers (FederUnacoma). The agreement focuses on advancing agricultural mechanization, introducing modern agricultural technologies, implementing joint projects, and upgrading the country’s agro-industrial complex.

During the meeting, officials also discussed the digital transformation of agriculture and opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation.

A separate memorandum was signed between the Association for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Kyrgyz Republic and FederUnacoma, laying the groundwork for stronger private-sector partnerships and the exchange of expertise between the two countries.

Earlier, it was reported Kyrgyzstan and South Korea boost forestry partnership.