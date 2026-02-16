Italy to join Trump's 'Board of Peace' as observer

Speaking in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Meloni said Italy had received an invitation to attend in observer status and would respond positively.

“We were invited as an observer country, and in our view, it is a good solution regarding the problem of the war in the Middle East,” she said.

She noted that constitutional constraints prevent Italy from formally joining the body but stressed that Rome still supports the initiative, describing the Middle East as “a priority,” demonstrated by Italy’s ongoing diplomatic engagement in the region.

Meloni added that the level of Italian representation has not yet been finalized, as invitations were only recently extended to European partners.

She indicated that other European countries, particularly Mediterranean states and those geographically close to the region, could also take part in a similar observer role.

Earlier, Germany and Italy said that they would be ready to join the US-led Board of Peace initiative, but cited constitutional problems for such a move.

As it was reported, 19 countries, including the U.S., signed the Charter of the Board of Peace. The signing took place during Trump’s visit to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The Board of Peace was announced last year as part of a US-backed Israel-Hamas ceasefire framework and has been described by Washington as a mechanism to support post-conflict governance and reconstruction in Gaza.

The first meeting of the Board of Peace is scheduled for Feb. 19 in Washington, DC, at the leaders' level.