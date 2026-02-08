First Board of Peace meeting may take place in the coming days

According to a representative of the United States government, the meeting is indeed planned for that date, although further details have not yet been disclosed.

The meeting is expected to be held in Washington and to focus, among other issues, on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The gathering is also expected to serve as a platform for raising financial assistance for postwar reconstruction projects in the region.

The Board of Peace was established in late January at the initiative of the U.S. president. Its stated goal is to facilitate the resolution of international conflicts. The cost of permanent membership in the Board of Peace is estimated at $1billion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan joined the Board of Peace without making the voluntary $1 billion contribution.