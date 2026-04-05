Austria rejected a U.S. request to use its airspace, citing its policy of neutrality. Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler stated that Austria does not intend to participate in the conflict and seeks to avoid the consequences of a potential energy crisis. According to him, Austria does not support a course associated with escalating tensions.

Italy also denied U.S. access to its military infrastructure, specifically the Sigonella base in Sicily. According to media reports, American aircraft requested landing clearance while already in flight, but the Italian side refused due to the lack of prior coordination. The decision was made at the level of Italy’s defense minister. reported

Spain had earlier restricted U.S. use of its military bases and airspace. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez criticized U.S. and Israeli strikes as unlawful and emphasized that Spain would not be drawn into military action.

Earlier, it was that Amir of Qatar and Italian Prime Minister discussed regional, international developments at a meeting in Doha.