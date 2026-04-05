Amir of Qatar, Italian PM discuss regional, international developments

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir welcomed the Italian Prime Minister and expressed thanks and appreciation for the Italian Republic's position, praising the strong ties between the two friendly countries.

Both sides stressed the need to de-escalate tensions and prioritize political dialogue and diplomatic solutions as the most effective way to contain the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its impact on energy and supply chains, and to safeguard regional energy security.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation relations and explored ways to enhance and develop them across various sectors, particularly in the economy and energy.

Earlier, it was reported that one person had been killed by projectile fragments after United States-Israeli strikes targeted a location close to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran.