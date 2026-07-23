Italy ready to make financial concessions to hire Pep Guardiola

Giovanni Malago revealed the talks had taken place in an interview with the website Cronache di Spogliatoio (Dressing Room Chronicles) published on Wednesday.

Asked whether the budget for the coach’s salary could be increased in the case of Guardiola, he said: “Yes, and that is the exception for obvious reasons.”

“I won’t go into detail here, but it’s not sure that this [appointment] will come about. However, I still believe it was the right thing to do. It was important to open a dialogue and keep it alive,” he added.

Guardiola has firsthand knowledge of Italian football, having played for Brescia and AS Roma (2001-03).

Already at a low ebb, Italian football was sent into a tailspin in March after the men’s national team failed for a third consecutive time to qualify for the World Cup.

Italy has won four World Cups.

Guardiola, 55, stepped down at Manchester City at the end of last season after winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his glittering decade at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Italian media reports, former Italy internationals Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini, who guided the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title, are also being considered as candidates to coach the national team, which faces Belgium on September 25 in the Nations League.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Manchester City confirmed Pep Guardiola would step down as manager at the end of the season, closing a chapter that had defined modern English football.