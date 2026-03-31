Italy performs first minimally invasive mastectomy under local anesthesia

The operation involved an endoscopic mastectomy with selective lymph node removal and immediate reconstruction, performed while the patient remained awake and without general anesthesia. According to the medical team, the patient was discharged within 24 hours.

The technique, developed by the hospital’s Breast Unit led by Oreste Claudio Buonomo, uses a small three-centimeter incision in the armpit, avoiding visible cuts on the breast. Surgeons said this approach helps preserve the skin and improves aesthetic outcomes, aiming to aid the patient’s psychological recovery.

“Reducing the surgical impact without compromising oncological radicality is one of the most important challenges in breast cancer treatment today,” the doctors said. “The goal is to offer increasingly effective treatments that are also more respectful of quality of life.”

Specialists note that the use of local anesthesia in oncology is gaining global attention, with further research planned to assess its safety and long-term benefits.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists at Washington University in St. Louis have discovered a breakthrough that could open new avenues to stop cancer from spreading.