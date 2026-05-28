Italy issues red heat alert as major heatwave approaches

The red alert indicates that the entire population, including healthy individuals, could face health risks due to unusually high temperatures this early in the year.

Most parts of Italy have recently experienced sunny skies and a significant rise in temperatures well above seasonal averages.

In response, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri has signed a decree outlining precautionary measures to reduce heat-related risks and prevent wildfires. The directives include opening key public facilities with cooling systems for citizens during peak warning times. Furthermore, employers in construction and agriculture are required to give mandatory afternoon rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces, ensuring proper ventilation and cooling for workers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UK recorded its hottest spring day as a heatwave swept across the country.