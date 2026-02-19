EN
    Italy extends its current account surplus in 2025

    19:47, 19 February 2026

    Italy's current account surplus came in at €27.4 billion in 2025, equivalent to 1.2 percent of GDP, up from €23.8 billion in 2024, the Bank of Italy reported Thursday, WAM reports. 

    Photo credit: freepik

    The improvement was mainly attributed to the primary income surplus of €3.4 billion, which swung from a deficit of €7.6 billion last year.

    In December, Italy's current account surplus rose to €3.1 billion ($3.65 billion) from €2.5 billion in December 2024.

    The good surplus increased to €6 billion from €5.3 billion. At the same time, the deficit in services trade widened to €2 billion from €1.3 billion.

    The primary income balance showed a surplus of €1.5 billion, up from €0.8 billion a year ago. The shortfall on secondary income rose to €2.5 billion from €2.2 billion.

    The capital account surplus increased to €319 million in December from a surplus of €140 million in the previous year. The financial account surplus climbed to €13.3 billion from €14.4 billion in December 2024.

