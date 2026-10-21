Italy deploys 500 troops to Milan, tightens security laws after clashes

In a video posted on social media, Meloni said the cabinet had approved a decree introducing new security measures, including the criminal offense of "violent participation in a demonstration", punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to 20,000 euros (about 22,500 U.S. dollars).

Penalties would be increased for offenders who cover their faces, injure others or commit acts of destruction as part of a group, she said.

The decree also extends preventive detention measures to minors suspected of posing a threat ahead of demonstrations and introduces provisions allowing parents to be held financially liable for damage caused by their children.

"Protesting is a right, devastating our cities is not," Meloni said in the video, condemning attacks on shops and law enforcement officers.

The measures followed weekend riots in Milan and other Italian cities, during which shops were looted, storefronts damaged and police officers attacked, according to Meloni.

Earlier, it was reported that student protests turned chaotic as thousands marched in Rome.