EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Республика күні
    Республика күні Республика күні

    Italy deploys 500 troops to Milan, tightens security laws after clashes

    16:31, 21 October 2026

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that the government has decided to deploy 500 troops to Milan until the end of the year and introduce tougher penalties following violent clashes in the city and other parts of the country over the weekend, Xinhua reported.

    Italy PM
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksembekov/Kazinform

    In a video posted on social media, Meloni said the cabinet had approved a decree introducing new security measures, including the criminal offense of "violent participation in a demonstration", punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to 20,000 euros (about 22,500 U.S. dollars).

    Penalties would be increased for offenders who cover their faces, injure others or commit acts of destruction as part of a group, she said.

    The decree also extends preventive detention measures to minors suspected of posing a threat ahead of demonstrations and introduces provisions allowing parents to be held financially liable for damage caused by their children.

    "Protesting is a right, devastating our cities is not," Meloni said in the video, condemning attacks on shops and law enforcement officers.

    The measures followed weekend riots in Milan and other Italian cities, during which shops were looted, storefronts damaged and police officers attacked, according to Meloni.

    Earlier, it was reported that student protests turned chaotic as thousands marched in Rome.

     

    Italy EU World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All