At the heart of the protest are the government's education policies, particularly the new School Decree, as well as the housing crisis, the high cost of living, and the lack of funding for school buildings.

Chants, banners, and even overturned trash cans and firecrackers were thrown at the Ministry of Education in Rome during the demonstration by left-wing student groups, which preceded the general strike called by the Unione Sindacale di Base (UBB) for October 30.

Thousands, around 20 according to organizers, marched through the streets of the capital. Some moments of tension erupted on Via Marmorata, when a group of hooded people dressed in black overturned trash cans and dumpsters onto the street.

Firecrackers and bottles were then thrown at law enforcement. In front of the Ministry of Education on Viale Trastevere, where students encountered riot police and Carabinieri officers with armored vehicles at the entrance, more firecrackers and fireworks were thrown at the building.

Some protesters even set off a fire extinguisher at the officers. According to what was reported by the Police Headquarters, the conduct has been documented by the forensic police and now the process of identifying those responsible will begin.

Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

The demonstration, organized by the student collective Osa, began with gatherings in various parts of the city and then converged in the Colosseum area. The protest focused on government education policies, particularly the new school decree, as well as the housing crisis, the high cost of living, and the lack of funding for school buildings.

Flags of the student organization Osa and Palestine were waved in the air. Some protesters unfurled banners reading "We're taking freedom" and "Money for schools, not for war.

Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

Another banner announced a general strike scheduled for October 30th. Some signs read: "We are not the future if you deny us the present." Among the protesters' chants were: "We are all anti-fascists" and "We need more classrooms, not more bombs." Other slogans were shouted against the Minister of Education.

During the march, signs depicting the US and Israeli flags were burned. After the rally in front of the Ministry of Education, the protest moved to the Città dell'Altra economia in Testaccio, where a final assembly was held.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least eight education staff members were injured in France amid high school student protests, as school closures declined but violence intensified.