Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit Kazakhstan

In Astana, the parties are expected to debate prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Italy strategic partnership.

The 1st Central Asia -Italy Summit will be held in Astana on April 27.

As earlier reported, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan (Halk Maslahaty) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are to hold an informal meeting on April 21-22, 2025, in Turkistan.