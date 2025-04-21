EN
    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit Kazakhstan

    09:00, 21 April 2025

    Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on April 26-27, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In Astana, the parties are expected to debate prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Italy strategic partnership.

    The 1st Central Asia -Italy Summit will be held in Astana on April 27.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan (Halk Maslahaty) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are to hold an informal meeting on April 21-22, 2025, in Turkistan.

    President of Kazakhstan Italy Kazakhstan Foreign policy Politics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
