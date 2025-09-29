Italian President congratulates Kazakh opera singer Aigerim Altynbek

As previously reported, Aigerim Altynbek reached the final of the Portofino International Opera Contest held on July 22-27.

Launched in 2015, the Portofino International Opera Contest is considered one of the most prestigious competitions among opera singers under 32 years old. The contest jury consists of heads of the world's largest theaters, including La Scala in Milan, Monte-Carlo Opera, Columbus Theatre in Buenos Aires, Royal Theatre in Madrid, Hessian State Theatre Wiesbaden, and others.