Akorda publishes President's schedule for coming days

On September 26, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On September 27, Min Aung Hlaing, the Acting President of Myanmar and Chairman of the State Administrative Council, will arrive in Astana. Akorda will be the venue for high-level talks to discuss cooperation between the countries.

On September 29-30, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, the Heads of State will hold talks. The Presidents will discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

As previously reported, President Tokayev addressed the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.