Tokayev congratulates Meloni on historic government milestone

"My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her government becoming the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic.

Her wise and strong leadership, steadfast commitment to defending Italy's national interests and dignity have sustained the country's economic growth and strengthened its standing on the world stage.

I highly value her personal contribution to deepening the friendship and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy, and look forward to continuing our close cooperation. Wishing PM Meloni every success in her high office and in advancing Italy's prosperity and progress," the post reads.