Tokayev congratulates Meloni on historic government milestone
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on her Government becoming the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing President Tokayev’s official account on X.
"My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her government becoming the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic.
Her wise and strong leadership, steadfast commitment to defending Italy's national interests and dignity have sustained the country's economic growth and strengthened its standing on the world stage.
I highly value her personal contribution to deepening the friendship and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy, and look forward to continuing our close cooperation. Wishing PM Meloni every success in her high office and in advancing Italy's prosperity and progress," the post reads.
My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni on her government becoming the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic.— Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) September 4, 2026
Her wise and strong leadership, steadfast commitment to defending Italy's national interests and dignity have sustained the… pic.twitter.com/vnE9tvyOLq
Italy’s Cabinet led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reached 1,413 consecutive days in office, surpassing the duration of Silvio Berlusconi’s second government.