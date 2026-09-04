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    Tokayev congratulates Meloni on historic government milestone

    22:05, 4 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on her Government becoming the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing  President Tokayev’s official account on X.

    Tokayev congratulates Meloni on historic government milestone
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her government becoming the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic.

    Her wise and strong leadership, steadfast commitment to defending Italy's national interests and dignity have sustained the country's economic growth and strengthened its standing on the world stage.

    I highly value her personal contribution to deepening the friendship and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy, and look forward to continuing our close cooperation. Wishing PM Meloni every success in her high office and in advancing Italy's prosperity and progress," the post reads.

    Italy’s Cabinet led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reached 1,413 consecutive days in office, surpassing the duration of Silvio Berlusconi’s second government. 

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Italy Italy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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