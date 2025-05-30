Italian PM Giorgia Meloni hails visit to Kazakhstan as 'historic'

Addressing the session, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her gratefulness to be in Astana and attend this important event the President Tokayev and the Kazakh government host.

This marks the beginning of my first official visit to Kazakhstan since the start of my term as President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Italy. The visit that I do not consider just protocol, but of substance. We intend to seal the friendship that unites our nations with concrete facts by announcing our strategic collaboration on many crucial fields, she said.

Giorgia Meloni added: “This visit also marks a historic moment in our relations: the first Summit between Italy and the five Central Asian nations”.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni attended on Friday the special session at the 2025 Astana International Forum (AIF) in the Kazakh capital.