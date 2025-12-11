Italian cuisine receives UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status

According to UNESCO, Italian cooking was recognised as a “cultural and social blend of culinary traditions,” valued not only for its dishes but also for the rituals and knowledge passed down through generations. The committee highlighted its use of seasonal produce, artisanal methods and “moments shared around the table.”

In its assessment, UNESCO described Italian cuisine as “a way of caring for oneself and others, expressing love and rediscovering one’s cultural roots,” emphasising that everyday practices form an essential part of Italy’s cultural identity. The inscription also commended Italy’s long-rooted “anti-waste” cooking traditions, which contribute to sustainability and preserve the country’s biocultural diversity.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the decision, noting that Italy is “the first in the world to receive this recognition, which honors who we are, honors our identity.”

“For us Italians, cuisine is more than just food, it’s more than just a collection of recipes; it’s much more. It’s culture, tradition, work, and wealth. Our cuisine is born from agricultural supply chains that combine quality and sustainability. It preserves a millennia-old heritage passed down from generation to generation,” she said in a statement. “We won this challenge together with the Italian people, together with our compatriots abroad, together with all those around the world who love our culture, our identity, our way of life. Today we celebrate a victory for Italy, the victory of an extraordinary nation that, when it believes in itself and is aware of what it is capable of, is unrivaled and can amaze the world.”

The committee is evaluating 53 proposals at this year’s session, adding to the 788 elements already on the list. As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the yurt tradition of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Karakalpakstan was also inscribed during the 20th session in New Delhi.