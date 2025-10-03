AI therapist tested in Kazakhstan: project implemented in 30 clinics

According to him, a pilot project with an AI-based therapist has already been introduced in 30 clinics across the country and is undergoing trial operation.

“We want this service to eventually be implemented in all medical organizations. It is important not just to provide internet access, but to fill it with services that truly help people,” he emphasized.

Mussin also highlighted other digital healthcare solutions currently being tested, including video tokens for paramedics with integrated video analytics, as well as new digital services for rural medical units. He noted that such projects enable faster and more effective introduction of innovations into healthcare, as startups bring creativity and technological expertise, while state structures provide scale.

“Startups bring the flexibility and innovation that large bureaucratic systems cannot create on their own,” he added.

