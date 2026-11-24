"Yeni aslan geliyor” (A new lion is coming)," the club captioned its video on X⁠, accompanied by the hashtags #GSvAVL and #UCL.

Şehre yeni bir Aslan iner. 🔜 #GSvAVL #UCL https://t.co/458qMCZFlB — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) November 23, 2026

The timing of the publication adds an unusual twist to the story, as both clubs share a symbolic connection with lions. Galatasaray is widely known as “The Lions,” while a lion features prominently on Aston Villa’s crest.

Although the video coincided with reports of a suspected lion sighting in Istanbul, the Turkish club has not explicitly linked the two events.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Governor’s Office announced that experts had determined the animal captured on surveillance footage was neither a lion nor another large feline.

Galatasaray will host Aston Villa at RAMS Park on Tuesday, Nov. 24, as part of the fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Turkish authorities had launched a search operation following reports of a suspected lioness sighting in Istanbul’s Sariyer district.