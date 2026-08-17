Istanbul Airport breaks daily passenger and flight records

The latest figures mark the airport’s highest daily number of flights and passengers in Türkiye and Europe.

Uraloğlu said Istanbul Airport’s strategic importance in global aviation continues to increase, pointing to its capacity, infrastructure and passenger services as key strengths.

“The Istanbul Airport ranks among leading airports worldwide with its capacity, strong infrastructure, and high quality services,” he said.

The minister described the new record as another indication of the airport’s strong position in the global aviation sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye had agreed to expand air connectivity, increasing the number of permitted flights from 120 to 224 per week.