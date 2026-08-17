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    Istanbul Airport breaks daily passenger and flight records

    21:39, 17 August 2026

    Istanbul Airport has set a new daily record for both passenger traffic and flight operations, handling nearly 290,300 passengers across 1,739 flights on August 16, according to Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu.

    Istanbul Airport breaks daily passenger and flight records
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The latest figures mark the airport’s highest daily number of flights and passengers in Türkiye and Europe.

    Uraloğlu said Istanbul Airport’s strategic importance in global aviation continues to increase, pointing to its capacity, infrastructure and passenger services as key strengths.

    “The Istanbul Airport ranks among leading airports worldwide with its capacity, strong infrastructure, and high quality services,” he said.

    The minister described the new record as another indication of the airport’s strong position in the global aviation sector.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye had agreed to expand air connectivity, increasing the number of permitted flights from 120 to 224 per week. 

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