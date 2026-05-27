Issyk-Kul Forum receives official UNESCO patronage

This agreement was reached during the working visit of Mirbek Mambetaliev, Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, to Paris. Following the talks, Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, Permanent Delegate of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO, conveyed to the Director-General of UNESCO an official request from the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for patronage.

The issue of supporting the forum was also discussed during a meeting between Mirbek Mambetaliev and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany.

The granting of UNESCO patronage confirms that the International Issyk-Kul Forum is internationally recognized as a significant platform for global dialogue.

The International Issyk-Kul Forum was founded in 1986 at the initiative of the great Kyrgyz writer and humanist Chyngyz Aitmatov as an open intellectual platform for discussing the future of humanity, the ethics of progress, the role of culture in world politics, and the responsibility of the intelligentsia to society.

Earlier, it was reported that Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliev, received on Monday the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Iyad bin Ghazi bin Suleiman Hakim. The meeting focused on strengthening the relations between the two countries.