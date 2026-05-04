ISSF World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2026 kicks off in Kazakhstan

The tournament runs between May 2 and11, 2026, bringing togeher some 550 athletes and officials from 42 countries.

Competitions feature men’s and women’s trap, skeet, and mixed team trap.

Kazakh Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov, ISSF President Luciano Rossi, European Shooting Confederation President Alexander Ratner, Kazakhstan Shooting Federation President Berik Assylov, and Almaty region governor Marat Sultangaziyev attend the ceremony.

A new sports and wellness complex was inaugurated at the shooting club, featuring a multifunctional hall, a swimming pool, a fencing hall, a gym, and an indoor pneumatic shooting range. This facility expands regional sports infrastructure and supports athlete training across disciplines.

To note, 14 Olympic shooting quotas to be contested in Kazakhstan.