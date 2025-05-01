ISS orbit raised to avert collision with space junk

"At 1:10 a.m. Moscow time, thrusters of the Progress MS-30 spacecraft were turned on and worked for 212.79 seconds," Roscosmos said. "This allowed to raise the ISS orbit by approximately 540 meters."

Currently, the station’s average altitude is 418.74 km, with 417.86 at the lowest point, and 438.05 km at the apogee.

Earlier, it was reported that the carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome.