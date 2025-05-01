EN
    ISS orbit raised to avert collision with space junk

    10:14, 1 May 2025

    The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) was raised by 540 meters to avoid collision with space junk, the state-run space corporation Roscosmos reported, TASS reports. 

    Currently, the station’s average altitude is 418.74 km, with 417.86 at the lowest point, and 438.05 km at the apogee
    Photo credit: Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

    "At 1:10 a.m. Moscow time, thrusters of the Progress MS-30 spacecraft were turned on and worked for 212.79 seconds," Roscosmos said. "This allowed to raise the ISS orbit by approximately 540 meters."

    Earlier, it was reported that the carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

