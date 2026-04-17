Israeli army carries out demolition in southern Lebanon town despite ceasefire

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces conducted a “massive” detonation in the town, located in the Marjayoun district.

Separately, the Lebanese army said it had recorded multiple Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect at midnight.

In a statement carried by NNA, the army said the breaches included intermittent shelling targeting towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

The military urged residents to delay returning to their homes in the south, citing continued risks.

“The army command calls on citizens to wait before returning to southern towns and villages in light of a number of violations of the agreement,” the statement said, urging people to follow the guidance of deployed military units and avoid approaching “dangerous areas.”

The ceasefire, announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, is set to last for 10 days starting at midnight local time (2100GMT).

Israel launched an offensive on Lebanon on March 2, killing 2,196 people and injuring 7,185 others, according to official figures. The assault has also displaced more than 1 million people.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced Israel - Lebanon ceasefire and invited both countries' leaders to the White House for talks.