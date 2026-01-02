EN
    Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

    22:04, 2 January 2026

    A new escalation along the Lebanese front has been accompanied by mutual statements from both sides regarding the nature and objectives of the strikes, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: screenshot from @lorienttoday X account

    On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said they had carried out airstrikes on targets belonging to the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, including a training facility of its elite Radwan unit.

    According to the Israeli military, the strikes hit a training base used to prepare fighters to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli military personnel and civilians. The site was reportedly used for live fire drills and weapons handling training.

    The IDF also stated that additional facilities used to store weapons were struck.

    The Israeli military said that such activities by Hezbollah violate the agreements reached between Israel and Lebanon and stressed its intention to continue acting against threats emanating from the group.

    Meanwhile, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intense airstrikes around midday local time on Friday on the Aqmateh plain and the outskirts of Reihan in the Jabal al Rihan area.

    According to the agency, additional strikes followed minutes later on the area between the towns of Ansar and Zrarieh using air to ground missiles. It also reported three airstrikes on a valley between the towns of Kfarwa and Aazzeh in the Nabatieh district.

    There is currently no information on casualties or the extent of damage.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an Israeli air strike on a southern suburb of Beirut in November 2025 killed Hezbollah’s chief of staff Ali Tabtabai.

    Israel Armed conflicts World News Politics Middle East Middle East situation
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
