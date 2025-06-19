Japan to send 2 defense force planes for possible evacuation of its citizens from Middle East

Nakatani told reporters that two C-2 transport aircraft with a total of about 120 crew members will fly to an SDF base in Djibouti and be on standby there, following a request from Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya earlier that day.

The planes are likely to leave Japan on Saturday, sources familiar with the matter said.

"The situation in the Middle East has become more strained as Israel and Iran continue tit-for-tat attacks," Nakatani said, while stressing that the government "is still at the preparatory stage for a possible transportation" of Japanese citizens.

The ministry is confirming how many of the about 280 Japanese nationals in Iran and 1,000 in Israel wish to flee the countries. Before the departure of the C-2s, about 10 SDF personnel left Japan for the Middle East to gather information, Nakatani said.

Japan is also planning to evacuate by bus around 90 nationals and their family members from Tehran to neighboring Azerbaijan while also offering those living in Israel the option of a bus evacuation to Jordan, according to a government source.

Israel said Friday it has begun striking nuclear facilities and military targets in Iran, its regional archrival, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran. Tensions have been further fueled by speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump may decide to join the Israeli attacks.

Earlier it was reported that Japan urged its nationals in Iran to evacuate amid Israeli attacks.