Israel receives remains of two more hostages killed in Gaza
09:35, 19 October 2025
Israel has received two additional coffins with the remains of hostages killed in Gaza through the International Committee of the Red Cross, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the transfer of the remains.
The coffins will soon be delivered to Israel, where forensic experts will conduct identification procedures.
The statement also said that efforts to bring hostages home are ongoing and will continue until every kidnapped person is returned.
