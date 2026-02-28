Israel mobilizes additional 20,000 reservists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of a large-scale reinforcement of ground troop presence along all of the country’s borders amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Following an operational assessment of the situation, the military said it is significantly reinforcing ground forces across all sectors and regional commands, mobilizing special forces units and expanding its reserve call-up campaign.

The additional 20,000 reservists are being deployed mainly to the Air Force, military intelligence, the Home Front Command and the Navy. This brings the total to about 50,000 reservists already on active duty.

The IDF also reported substantial reinforcements to the Air Force and Navy. Dozens of battalions from the Home Front Command’s search and rescue brigade have been deployed nationwide to respond to potential consequences of missile strikes.

🚨 Sirens sounding across Israel pic.twitter.com/qX6OBgNs2k — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 28, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that international leaders commented on the escalating tensions in the Middle East.