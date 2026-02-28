EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Israel mobilizes additional 20,000 reservists

    17:09, 28 February 2026

    The Israel Defense Forces announced a large-scale buildup of forces amid the conflict with Iran and called up additional 20,000 reservists, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Israel mobilizes additional 20,000 reservists
    Photo credit: x.com / @idfonline

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of a large-scale reinforcement of ground troop presence along all of the country’s borders amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

    Following an operational assessment of the situation, the military said it is significantly reinforcing ground forces across all sectors and regional commands, mobilizing special forces units and expanding its reserve call-up campaign.

    The additional 20,000 reservists are being deployed mainly to the Air Force, military intelligence, the Home Front Command and the Navy. This brings the total to about 50,000 reservists already on active duty.

    The IDF also reported substantial reinforcements to the Air Force and Navy. Dozens of battalions from the Home Front Command’s search and rescue brigade have been deployed nationwide to respond to potential consequences of missile strikes.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that international leaders commented on the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

    Israel World News Middle East Armed conflicts Iran
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All