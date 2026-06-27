Israel, Lebanon sign ‘framework agreement’ after US talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving “lasting peace and security”.

The deal calls for a ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah ending all fire and withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced on Saturday the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing a U.S. "breach" of the newly signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) and Israel's ceasefire "violations" in southern Lebanon.