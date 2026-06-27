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    Israel, Lebanon sign ‘framework agreement’ after US talks

    02:07, 27 June 2026

    Negotiators from Lebanon and Israel sign “framework agreement” on handover of areas in Israeli-occupied southern Lebanon after US-mediated talks in Washington, DC, Al Jazeera reports.

    Israel, Lebanon sign ‘framework agreement’ after US talks
    Collage credit: ChatGPT

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving “lasting peace and security”.

    The deal calls for a ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah ending all fire and withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced on Saturday the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing a U.S. "breach" of the newly signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) and Israel's ceasefire "violations" in southern Lebanon.

    Israel Lebanon Armed conflicts Middle East USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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