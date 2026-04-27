Israel interested in launching direct flights with Kazakhstan

Isaac Herzog noted with satisfaction the progressive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for Kazakhstan's support of the unique spirit of interfaith dialogue and tolerance. I would like to draw attention to the existing potential to double or even triple trade turnover and business ties between our countries. Practical steps can be taken in this direction. In particular, we are interested in launching direct flights, which will positively impact our business and trade relations. We also intend to continue working to expand the contractual legal framework between the two countries. Several agreements are currently at the preparatory stage, including the avoidance of double taxation," the Israeli President emphasized.

Photo source: Akorda

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current regional and international issues. Concluding the talks, the sides agreed to maintain regular political dialogue, develop contacts at all levels, and make joint efforts to elevate their partnership to a qualitatively new level.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan and Israel have long been bound by close and multifaceted cooperation.