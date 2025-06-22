Israel closes airspace
09:25, 22 June 2025
The Israel Airports Authority says it has closed its airspace until further notice “due to recent developments”, Al Jazeera reports.
“The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to entry and exit due to recent developments,” the authority said in a statement, noting that “land crossing points [with Egypt] and Jordan are operating normally”.
Earlier President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.