EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Israel closes airspace

    09:25, 22 June 2025

    The Israel Airports Authority says it has closed its airspace until further notice “due to recent developments”, Al Jazeera reports. 

    Kazakhstani airlines to avoid Iranian airspace
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform News Agency

    “The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to entry and exit due to recent developments,” the authority said in a statement, noting that “land crossing points [with Egypt] and Jordan are operating normally”.

    Earlier President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

     

    Iran Israel Armed conflicts Middle East situation Politics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All