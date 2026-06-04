Israel and Lebanon move toward ceasefire, security deal

According to the agreement, the ceasefire will take effect provided that Hezbollah completely halts its attacks and withdraws all of its operatives from the South Litani sector.

The parties also plan to establish pilot zones in southern Lebanon, where the Lebanese Armed Forces will exercise exclusive control over the territory.

Israel and Lebanon reaffirmed their commitment to continuing direct negotiations aimed at resolving outstanding issues and reaching a long-term security agreement.

The statement also underscored the need to dismantle non-state armed groups and prevent their re-emergence. The participants condemned actions that undermine stability in the Middle East, including support for proxy groups.

A new round of political and security talks is scheduled for the week of June 22. The United States will continue to act as a mediator between the parties.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire following U.S.-mediated contacts.