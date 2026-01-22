EN
    Islamabad to host Uzbekistan–Pakistan Business Forum

    23:54, 22 January 2026

    The Uzbekistan–Pakistan Business Forum and the “Made in Uzbekistan” Exhibition will take place in Islamabad on February 5-6, UzA reported.

    Photo credit: UzA

    According to the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the events will serve as an effective platform for dialogue between representatives of the official and business circles of the two countries, contributing to the development of cooperation and the exchange of views in the investment sphere.

    Uzbekistan’s investment potential and conditions created for foreign investors will be presented. The participants will discuss ways to improve the investment environment.

    At the exhibition, the visitors can get acquainted with export-oriented products.

    As previously reported, Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region launched processing of Afghan gold.

    World News Uzbekistan Pakistan Central Asia Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
