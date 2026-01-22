Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region launches processing Afghan gold

Head of the Surkhandarya Regional Customs Administration Izatulla Gulomov met with the executives and representatives of an Afghan gold mining company to discuss the placement of raw materials under the customs processing regime and its benefits. Officials emphasized that this initiative will boost the region’s industrial potential, support the development of the jewelry industry, and expand export volumes.

According to the Regional Customs Administration, the project, launched with the support of the regional administration and the Customs Committee, creates favorable conditions for processing gold, previously transited from Afghanistan to other countries.

Photo credit: UzA

Now, within the customs territory of Surkhandarya region, the raw materials will be processed into semi-finished jewelry products and exported as high-value-added goods.

At the initial stage of the project, 20 kilograms of gold raw materials worth $2.9 million have been allocated for processing.

Authorities note that the project will enhance investment attractiveness, simplify customs procedures, and generate greater added value for the region.

