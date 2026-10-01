Is this the world’s best banking app? Experts say ‘yes’

After examining 145 banking apps from 22 countries, international consultancy Sia awarded KBC Mobile the title of the best banking app for the third consecutive time.

“Seeing KBC top this ranking once again is a real boost for everyone in Team Bleu,” said KBC Group CEO Johan Thijs. “We were pioneers when we took our first steps into the digital landscape back in 2011. No one could have imagined back then we’d be here today.”

Sia praised KBC Mobile’s functionality and user experience, as well as its ecosystems which ‘go beyond banking’.

Karen Van de Woestyne, General manager for Digital Transformation and Ecosystems, claimed all those behind the app work hard to create seamless experience. “Whenever customers need advice or explanation, our colleagues are there to help. Digital where possible, personal when necessary.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EU had fined Google $1 billion over search and App Store practices.