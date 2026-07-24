EU fines Google $1 bln over search and app store practices

The Commission imposed a €460 million fine for Google's treatment of its own services in Google Search and a €430 million fine over its anti-steering practices on Google Play.

According to the Commission, Google gave preferential placement to its own shopping, hotel, transport and sports services in search results by displaying them more prominently than competing services. Regulators said this breached DMA rules requiring gatekeepers to rank their own and third-party services under transparent, fair and non-discriminatory conditions.

The Commission also found that Google prevented app developers from freely informing users about alternative offers, including lower-priced options available through websites or third-party app stores. It said Google's steering-related fees and the length of time they were charged exceeded what is allowed under the DMA.

As part of the decision, the Commission ordered Google to end the violations within 60 days. The company must ensure fair treatment of third-party services in Google Search and allow app developers to promote and conclude purchases both inside and outside the Google Play Store. Failure to comply could result in periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of Google's total worldwide turnover.

The Commission noted that Google has already begun testing changes to how it displays services such as shopping, hotels, flights and sports in search results, as well as updates to its Google Play steering terms. Regulators said they will continue assessing those changes and remain in dialogue with the company, including over Google's proposals related to AI Overviews and AI Mode.

"Google has fallen short of effective compliance with the Digital Markets Act, and today we have taken decisive yet balanced enforcement action sanctioning these breaches. The best products should succeed because they're better, not because they're owned by the company running the search engine. And European consumers have a right to be told by app developers where to sign up to the best offers, even when the app store owner does not get a cut. This is the promise of the DMA, protecting fairness, choice and innovation in digital markets for the benefit of all European citizens," said Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.

Google was designated as a DMA gatekeeper in September 2023. The Commission launched its investigation in March 2024, informed the company of its preliminary findings in March 2025, and adopted the final decisions after what it described as a thorough investigation and extensive dialogue with Google. The company has the right to appeal the rulings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EU approved Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery with conditions.