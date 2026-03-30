IRGC says Gulf strikes targeted sites linked to U.S. military

Authorities in Gulf states reported damage to key industrial sites, including aluminum production facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Officials in the UAE said several people were injured after a major aluminum plant in Abu Dhabi was struck, with the operator reporting significant damage.

In Bahrain, authorities said two employees were wounded following an attack on one of the world’s largest aluminum smelting facilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out the strikes using drones and missiles, stating that the targeted facilities were linked to U.S. military activities. The IRGC described the operation as a response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian industrial sites.

The developments follow earlier accusations from Tehran that Israeli forces had targeted two steel production facilities considered important to its economy.

Elsewhere, Oman reported a drone strike at the southern port of Salalah that injured a foreign worker. Authorities said no group has claimed responsibility, and an investigation is underway. Kuwait also reported damage to a radar system at its international airport following what it described as a drone attack involving multiple devices.

Gulf countries have expressed concern over the impact of the conflict on regional stability. While calling for a role in any future diplomatic process, they remain divided on how relations with Iran and the United States should evolve.

Tensions increased further after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement announced missile launches toward Israel, targeting what it described as sensitive military sites. Israeli authorities said two missiles were intercepted.

Energy markets have also reacted. Oil and gas prices rose after disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Further escalation, including potential threats to maritime routes, could add pressure to global energy markets.

In Lebanon, Israeli operations continued. Local reports said three journalists were killed in a strike, while Israeli forces said they had targeted a Hezbollah member whom they described as part of its Radwan Force operating under journalistic cover. No further details were provided regarding the other casualties.

Health authorities also reported casualties among medical personnel in southern Lebanon, with dozens of deaths recorded during March.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran allowed 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.