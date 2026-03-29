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    Iran grants safe passage to 20 Pakistani vessels in Strait of Hormuz

    07:33, 29 March 2026

    Iran allowed 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on X, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Straight of Hormuz
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    "I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily. This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region. This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction. Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward," he wrote.

    As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Iran has implemented tighter oversight on oil tankers in Hormuz. 

    World News The Strait of Hormuz Iran Pakistan Middle East Middle East situation
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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