Ireland votes for new president as polls point to lead for Catherine Connolly

Polling stations across the country are open until 10 p.m. local time (2 a.m. Saturday Astana time), and the results are expected to be announced by Saturday evening. Connolly, a 68-year-old barrister and member of parliament since 2016, is competing against Heather Humphreys of the center-right Fine Gael party for the largely ceremonial post, which gained prominence during the presidency of Michael D. Higgins.

Connolly’s campaign, supported by left-wing parties including Sinn Féin, has gained traction among younger voters. Her calls for Irish reunification, support for Palestinian rights, and focus on social justice have drawn significant attention. She has also appealed to a growing cultural revival surrounding the Irish language, which has been bolstered by recent Irish-language films and music.

The race took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when a fake video circulated online, showing an AI-generated version of Connolly falsely announcing her withdrawal from the election. Authorities have not confirmed who was behind the video, which was shared widely before being debunked.

Her main rival, Humphreys, 64, is a long-serving politician who has held several cabinet posts in business, arts, and rural development. She has described herself as a pro-business and pro-European Union candidate, pledging to promote unity and foster closer ties between communities in Northern Ireland.

A third contender, Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin, remains on the ballot despite ending his campaign earlier this month after a rental controversy, effectively making the contest a two-way race.

While Ireland’s presidency carries limited political power, the office has often served as a symbol of national values and global engagement. Higgins, nearing the end of his second term, has been credited with expanding the visibility and influence of the role through his commentary on humanitarian and cultural issues.

Vote counting will begin after polls close, with the official results expected by Saturday evening.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU plans to restrict children’s access to social media.