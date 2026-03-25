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    Iraq prolongs airspace closure by 72 hours due to ongoing regional tensions

    23:09, 25 March 2026

    Iraq has extended the closure of its airspace for an additional 72 hours, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced on Wednesday, citing continued security concerns, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Iraq prolongs airspace closure by 72 hours due to ongoing regional tensions
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    According to an official statement, the restriction applies to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights. The extension takes effect at 12:00 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Wednesday and will remain in place until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

    Officials described the move as a temporary precaution, emphasizing that it is based on ongoing evaluations of the security situation and broader regional developments.

    The authority added that the measure remains under review and may be adjusted depending on future developments, with airlines and relevant organizations to be informed of any changes.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's FlyArystan extends Aktau-Dubai flight suspension until the end of March. 

    Air communication Civil aviation Iraq Middle East
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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