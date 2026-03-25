Iraq prolongs airspace closure by 72 hours due to ongoing regional tensions

According to an official statement, the restriction applies to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights. The extension takes effect at 12:00 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Wednesday and will remain in place until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

🟧 تنويه...



تعلن سلطة الطيران المدني العراقي تمديد إغلاق الأجواء العراقية أمام جميع الطائرات القادمة والمغادرة والعابرة لمدة (72) ساعة اعتباراً من الساعة 12:00 ظهراً من يوم الأربعاء 25 آذار 2026 (09:00 بالتوقيت العالمي UTC) ولغاية الساعة 12:00 ظهراً من يوم السبت الموافق… pic.twitter.com/pCGImObJoX — الطيران المدني العراقي (@Iraqi_Civil) March 25, 2026

Officials described the move as a temporary precaution, emphasizing that it is based on ongoing evaluations of the security situation and broader regional developments.

The authority added that the measure remains under review and may be adjusted depending on future developments, with airlines and relevant organizations to be informed of any changes.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's FlyArystan extends Aktau-Dubai flight suspension until the end of March.