FlyArystan extends Aktau-Dubai flight suspension until end of March

Previously, the flights were operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Passengers of the canceled flights will be offered full, penalty-free refunds or free rebooking to a later date.

The airline continues to closely monitor the situation in the region and remains in constant contact with aviation authorities and other relevant organizations.

For any questions related to canceled flights, passengers can contact FlyArystan customer support through the airline’s official channels: contact center (calls and WhatsApp), online chat on the website, and via the mobile application.

Earlier, it was reported airlines extend Middle East flight suspensions as regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel.