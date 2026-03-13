Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours

The Civil Aviation Authority stated in a press release that the extension decision applies to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights through Iraqi airspace.

🟧 تنويه...



تعلن سلطة الطيران المدني العراقي تمديد إغلاق الأجواء العراقية أمام جميع الطائرات القادمة والمغادرة والعابرة لمدة (72) ساعة اعتباراً من الساعة 12:00 ظهراً من يوم الجمعة 13 آذار 2026 (09:00 بالتوقيت العالمي UTC) ولغاية الساعة 12:00 ظهراً من يوم الاثنين وذلك كإجراء… pic.twitter.com/p6ZJtp2ysc — الطيران المدني العراقي (@Iraqi_Civil) March 13, 2026

The statement emphasized that the measure is intended to ensure the safety of air navigation and passengers amid current regional developments.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Presidency, in a statement today, warned against targeting vital sites, civilian facilities, and security headquarters across various areas of the country, noting the repercussions on regional stability.

The Presidency called for an immediate halt to escalation and urged a turn toward dialogue and political and diplomatic solutions, affirming that this is the best approach to address the ongoing crises.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a US military aircraft crashes in western Iraq.