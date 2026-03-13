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    Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours

    20:40, 13 March 2026

    The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced Friday the extension of the closure of Iraqi airspace to civilian air traffic for an additional three days, as part of precautionary measures related to the security situation in the region, QNA reports.

    Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform News Agency

    The Civil Aviation Authority stated in a press release that the extension decision applies to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights through Iraqi airspace.

    The statement emphasized that the measure is intended to ensure the safety of air navigation and passengers amid current regional developments.

    Meanwhile, the Iraqi Presidency, in a statement today, warned against targeting vital sites, civilian facilities, and security headquarters across various areas of the country, noting the repercussions on regional stability.

    The Presidency called for an immediate halt to escalation and urged a turn toward dialogue and political and diplomatic solutions, affirming that this is the best approach to address the ongoing crises.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a US military aircraft crashes in western Iraq. 

    World News Iraq Middle East Air communication
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